Metsa to invest 1.6 bln euros in Finnish pulp mill

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Finland's Metsa Group [FINPAP.UL) said on Thursday it was investing 1.6 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a new pulp mill in Finland, marking the largest investment ever made by the Finnish forest industry inside the country.

The mill will produce some 1.5 million tonnes of softwood and hardwood pulp per year, as well as many other bioproducts, it said.

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

