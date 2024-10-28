Metrovacesa Secures Major Loan Deal with Santander

Metrovacesa SA (ES:MVC) has released an update.

Metrovacesa SA has entered a significant financial arrangement with Banco Santander involving a syndicated loan valued between 72 and 78 million euros. This transaction, which includes various fees and a corporate guarantee, is set to be finalized by late October or early November 2024. The loan’s interest rate is tied to the Euribor plus a margin, with adjustments based on the company’s loan-to-value ratio and ESG compliance.

