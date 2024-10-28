News & Insights

Metrovacesa Secures Major Loan Deal with BBVA

October 28, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Metrovacesa SA (ES:MVC) has released an update.

Metrovacesa SA has entered into a significant financial arrangement with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) involving a syndicated loan valued between 47.5 and 51.5 million euros. The loan, which carries an interest rate pegged to Euribor plus 350 basis points, is set for a 60-month term and incorporates ESG-linked KPIs that may adjust the interest rate based on the company’s performance. This strategic move reflects Metrovacesa’s efforts to optimize its financial structuring while engaging with key financial stakeholders.

