Metrovacesa SA’s Shareholders Approve Key Proposals

November 19, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Metrovacesa SA (ES:MVC) has released an update.

Metrovacesa SA successfully held its Extraordinary General Meeting with a 96.26% shareholder attendance, approving all proposed agreements. The results, reflecting strong shareholder support, will be publicly available on the company’s website. This event underscores Metrovacesa’s solid governance and shareholder engagement.

