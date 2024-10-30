Metrovacesa SA Announces Audit Committee Changes

Metrovacesa SA (ES:MVC) has released an update.

Metrovacesa SA has announced the appointment of Alberto Quemada Salsamendi to its Audit Committee, replacing Carlos Manzano Cuesta, who will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. This change reflects the company’s commitment to adapting its leadership roles in response to evolving professional responsibilities.

