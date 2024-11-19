Metrovacesa Declares Upcoming Dividend Payment

Metrovacesa SA (ES:MVC) has released an update.

Metrovacesa S.A. has announced a dividend payment of 0.33 euros per share, scheduled for December 27, 2024, as approved by their Board of Directors. Shareholders eligible for the dividend will be determined on December 24, 2024. This distribution will be managed by IBERCLEAR, with Banco Santander S.A. acting as the payment agent.

