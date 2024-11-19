News & Insights

Stocks

Metrovacesa Declares Upcoming Dividend Payment

November 19, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metrovacesa SA (ES:MVC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metrovacesa S.A. has announced a dividend payment of 0.33 euros per share, scheduled for December 27, 2024, as approved by their Board of Directors. Shareholders eligible for the dividend will be determined on December 24, 2024. This distribution will be managed by IBERCLEAR, with Banco Santander S.A. acting as the payment agent.

For further insights into ES:MVC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.