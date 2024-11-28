Metrovacesa Announces Major Financial Deals with Banks

Metrovacesa SA (ES:MVC) has released an update.
Metrovacesa SA has entered into significant financial agreements with Banco Santander and BBVA, involving land purchases and a guarantee line for real estate promotion. These operations, involving millions of euros, underscore Metrovacesa’s ongoing strategic collaborations with major banks to advance its real estate projects. The deals are designed to enhance the company’s financial stability and project delivery timelines.
