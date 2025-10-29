Metropolitan Bank & Trust (MTPOF) Price Target Decreased by 26.21% to 1.25

The average one-year price target for Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCPK:MTPOF) has been revised to $1.25 / share. This is a decrease of 26.21% from the prior estimate of $1.70 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.98 to a high of $1.48 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.86% from the latest reported closing price of $1.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metropolitan Bank & Trust. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTPOF is 0.10%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 187,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 26,716K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,226K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTPOF by 9.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,694K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,278K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTPOF by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,914K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,160K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTPOF by 15.71% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,774K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,559K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTPOF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 7,718K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,434K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTPOF by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.