Markets
MCB

Metropolitan Bank Holding Prices Public Offering Of 2.1 Mln Shares

February 26, 2026 — 01:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Metropolitan Bank Holding Corporation (MCB) has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.1 million shares at $85 per share for gross proceeds of $178.5 million.

The lender has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in connection with the offering. If the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering would be around $205.3 million. 

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to support its organic growth initiatives, investments in the bank, general corporate purposes, and others.

The offering is expected to close on February 27.

UBS Investment Bank and Hovde Group, LLC are working as joint book-running managers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.