Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.71, changing hands as low as $90.88 per share. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCB's low point in its 52 week range is $55.95 per share, with $115.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.51.

