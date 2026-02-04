Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Price Target Increased by 11.07% to 102.34

The average one-year price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) has been revised to $102.34 / share. This is an increase of 11.07% from the prior estimate of $92.14 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.77% from the latest reported closing price of $94.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metropolitan Bank Holding. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 11.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCB is 0.20%, an increase of 25.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 11,414K shares. The put/call ratio of MCB is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 765K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners GP II holds 765K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 356K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 85.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 338K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 13.69% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 325K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 8.99% over the last quarter.

