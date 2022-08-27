Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) insiders sold US$2.6m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Mark DeFazio, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$107 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$74.31). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Notably Mark DeFazio was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$510k worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$510k for 6.71k shares. But insiders sold 25.01k shares worth US$2.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Metropolitan Bank Holding shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:MCB Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Does Metropolitan Bank Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.3% of Metropolitan Bank Holding shares, worth about US$35m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Metropolitan Bank Holding Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Metropolitan Bank Holding shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Metropolitan Bank Holding insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Metropolitan Bank Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

