Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) will report quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 37.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $60.96 million, exhibiting a decline of 13.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 55.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' stands at $6.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.23 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $54.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63.90 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $6.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.35 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares have recorded returns of -5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MCB will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

