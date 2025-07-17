Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.77 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $16.80 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.77 Mln. vs. $16.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.50 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.