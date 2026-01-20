Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.85 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $21.41 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.5% to $88.40 million from $71.00 million last year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.85 Mln. vs. $21.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.77 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $88.40 Mln vs. $71.00 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.