METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG Earnings Results: $MCB Reports Quarterly Earnings

METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG ($MCB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, beating estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $70,590,000, beating estimates of $68,302,765 by $2,287,235.

METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG Insider Trading Activity

METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG insiders have traded $MCB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R DEFAZIO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,421 shares for an estimated $1,009,093 .

. SCOTT LUBLIN (EVP and Chief Lending Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $449,296 .

. KATRINA ROBINSON sold 3,563 shares for an estimated $215,371

NORMAN SCOTT (SVP and CCO) sold 1,473 shares for an estimated $85,316

NICK ROSENBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $81,461

DALE C FREDSTON sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $62,270

ROBERT C PATENT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $55,322

CHAYA PAMULA purchased 450 shares for an estimated $24,428

METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

