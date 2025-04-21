METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG Earnings Results: $MCB Reports Quarterly Earnings

METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG ($MCB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, beating estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $70,590,000, beating estimates of $68,302,765 by $2,287,235.
METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG Insider Trading Activity
METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG insiders have traded $MCB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK R DEFAZIO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,421 shares for an estimated $1,009,093.
- SCOTT LUBLIN (EVP and Chief Lending Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $449,296.
- KATRINA ROBINSON sold 3,563 shares for an estimated $215,371
- NORMAN SCOTT (SVP and CCO) sold 1,473 shares for an estimated $85,316
- NICK ROSENBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $81,461
- DALE C FREDSTON sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $62,270
- ROBERT C PATENT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $55,322
- CHAYA PAMULA purchased 450 shares for an estimated $24,428
METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 207,351 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,109,298
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 180,944 shares (+2761.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,567,129
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 141,107 shares (+1726.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,240,648
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 138,920 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,112,928
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 80,795 shares (-88.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,718,428
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 74,803 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,368,495
- STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 53,876 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,146,358
