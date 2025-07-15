METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG Earnings Preview: Recent $MCB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG ($MCB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $73,226,515 and earnings of $1.67 per share.

METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG Insider Trading Activity

METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG insiders have traded $MCB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R DEFAZIO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 62,052 shares for an estimated $3,863,790 .

. SCOTT LUBLIN (EVP and Chief Lending Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $598,102 .

. DIXIANA M BERRIOS (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,276 shares for an estimated $401,495 .

. KATRINA ROBINSON sold 3,563 shares for an estimated $215,371

NORMAN SCOTT (SVP and Chief Credit Officer) sold 3,293 shares for an estimated $199,460

ROBERT C PATENT sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $131,212

NICK ROSENBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $93,814

DALE C FREDSTON sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $62,270

METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of METROPOLITAN BANK HLDNG stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

