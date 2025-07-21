Metropolitan Bank Grows Loans 13%

Key Points GAAP earnings per share and revenue surpassed analyst estimates for Q2 2025.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.83% in Q2 2025, supported by strong growth in loans and deposits.

Metropolitan Bank introduced its first-ever quarterly dividend and authorized another $50 million in share repurchases.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB), a New York-based commercial bank focused on middle-market businesses and real estate entrepreneurs, released its second-quarter results on July 17, 2025. The bank reported that both GAAP earnings per share (EPS) and revenue exceeded analyst expectations—diluted EPS was $1.76, compared to the $1.73 consensus, while revenue reached $76.3 million, compared to the $72.6 million analyst forecast. The period showed robust growth in core loans and deposits, a notable expansion in net interest margin, and saw the company launch its first-ever dividend alongside renewed buyback activity. Operationally, the quarter was solid across key measures.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.76 $1.73 $1.50 17.3% Revenue (GAAP) $76.3 million $72.6 million $67.7 million 12.7% Net Interest Margin 3.83% 3.44% 0.39 pp Total Loans $6.6 billion $5.8 billion 13.3% Total Deposits $6.8 billion $6.2 billion 9.7% Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 10.5% 10.1% 0.4 pp

About Metropolitan Bank and Its Key Business Drivers

Metropolitan Bank operates as a relationship-driven commercial bank in the New York City area. It mainly serves middle-market companies and real estate owners with lending, deposit, and payment services. The business differentiates itself by focusing on tailored solutions, rather than mass-market retail banking. High-tech service tools and a small physical branch network allow it to operate efficiently in an intensely competitive market.

Recently, the bank has concentrated on growing deposits and commercial real estate lending. Strategic priorities include disciplined underwriting, investment in digital transformation, and expanding its reach across industry verticals. Regulatory compliance and a focus on risk management underpin its strategy, as does maintaining a diversified loan book. Key factors for its success are maintaining strong asset quality, competitive deposit gathering, and prudent capital management.

Quarter Review: Financial and Operational Developments

Metropolitan Bank delivered results above expectations for both EPS and revenue. The margin result improved compared to the prior year period, helped by higher yields on new loans and lower average deposit costs. The bank's cost of deposits continued to decline, supporting profitability.

The loan book expanded during the quarter, with commercial real estate lending as a key driver. Loan production accelerated compared to the same period last year. Deposit balances also increased, with growth contributions from all major business verticals.

Credit quality remained generally stable, though the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans edged up compared to the prior year. This modest increase was mainly within the commercial real estate and commercial and industrial portfolios. The allowance for credit losses increased at a faster pace than loan growth, reflecting management's cautious outlook and ongoing provisioning. Net charge-offs, which are actual losses on bad loans, were minimal in the period.

On the expense side, investment in technology was significant, with spending focused on digital transformation. Non-interest income declined compared to both the previous quarter and the prior year period due to the absence of one-time revenue from programs now discontinued. The bank achieved an improved efficiency ratio, meaning costs fell relative to revenue. This was aided by savings in compensation and professional fees offsetting higher technology and licensing expenses.

Capital management was a focus area. Metropolitan Bank completed a share repurchase program and, shortly after, authorized an additional buyback. The bank also declared its first-ever quarterly dividend, signaling confidence in ongoing profit generation. The introduction of a recurring cash dividend marks a milestone for the institution.

Outlook and Next Steps

Management did not provide new explicit financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025 in the current release. Previous statements have indicated that loan growth is tracking at 13.3% year over year as of June 30, 2025. Technology investment is expected to continue to impact costs into the next several quarters, with most of the digital transformation spending occurring in the second half of the year.

Investors may want to track how the trend in non-performing loans develops, as the ratio has edged up for a second consecutive period, especially given ongoing exposure to commercial real estate. The bank's decision to introduce a recurring cash dividend and maintain an active buyback program indicates a commitment to shareholder returns, as operating performance and capital strength allow.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

