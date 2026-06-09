Metropolitan Bank Director Sells 5,000 Shares as Stock Climbs 42% in a Year

Key Points

An MCB director sold 5,000 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $451,000 on June 4, 2026.

This disposition represented 4.94% of Patent's direct common stockholdings, reducing his direct ownership to 96,185 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with no indirect entities or derivative securities reported.

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Robert C. Patent, a director of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB), reported the sale of 5,000 shares in an open-market transaction on June 4, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value ~$451,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 96,185 Post-transaction value (direct common) ~$8.69 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($90.21); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close, with direct holdings valued at $8,692,238.45.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Patent's historical trading activity?

The 5,000-share sale is consistent with Patent’s average transaction size for sell events over the past two years (mean sell-only trade size: 4,666 shares), suggesting the current trade aligns with his established liquidity pattern.

The 5,000-share sale is consistent with Patent’s average transaction size for sell events over the past two years (mean sell-only trade size: 4,666 shares), suggesting the current trade aligns with his established liquidity pattern. What impact did the transaction have on Patent’s overall ownership and capacity for future sales?

The sale reduced his direct holdings by 4.94% to 96,185 shares.

The sale reduced his direct holdings by 4.94% to 96,185 shares. Did the transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No indirect shares or derivative securities were involved; all traded shares were held directly by Patent.

No indirect shares or derivative securities were involved; all traded shares were held directly by Patent. Were prevailing market conditions a factor in the timing of this sale?

The shares were disposed at $90.21 per share, with the stock up 42% year-over-year as of June 4, 2026, indicating the sale occurred against a backdrop of material price appreciation but within Patent’s established trading cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $306.4 million Net income (TTM) $86.2 million Dividend yield 1% 1-year price change 42%

* 1-year performance calculated as of June 4, 2026.

Company snapshot

Metropolitan Bank Holding offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and personal banking products, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate loans, construction financing, multi-family and residential mortgages, and cash management services.

The firm generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities, fee-based services, and digital banking solutions.

It serves a diversified client base of small and mid-sized businesses, public sector organizations, and individual customers in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a New York-based regional bank focused on providing tailored financial solutions to business and retail clients. The company leverages a combination of physical branch presence and advanced digital banking platforms to drive growth and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale looks like normal profit-taking or routine portfolio management after a strong run. Patent sold less than 5% of his direct holdings, and the transaction falls roughly in line with his typical sale size over the past two years. Just as important, he still owns more than 96,000 shares, leaving substantial skin in the game.



The backdrop is a business that has been firing on most cylinders. Metropolitan Bank reported first-quarter diluted earnings per share of $2.92, up from $1.45 a year earlier, while net interest income jumped 28% to $85.9 million. Total loans reached $7.0 billion, up 11% year over year, and deposits climbed 20% to $7.7 billion. Management also strengthened the balance sheet through a roughly $187 million net equity raise and increased the quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.25 per share.



CEO Mark DeFazio said the quarter reflected the "continued strength and momentum" of the bank's model, highlighting margin expansion, loan growth, and a capital position that supports future expansion.



For long-term investors, the bigger story is operational execution rather than a relatively modest insider sale. With shares already up 42% over the past year, some profit-taking is hardly surprising. The more important question is whether Metropolitan can continue translating loan and deposit growth into durable earnings growth. Recent results suggest it's doing exactly that.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.