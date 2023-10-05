Metropolis Technologies To Buy SP Plus For $1.5 Bln In Cash; SP Up Over 47%

(RTTNews) - Metropolis Technologies, Inc., an AI and computer vision technology company, and SP Plus Corp. (SP), a provider of parking facility management services, announced on Thursday that they have entered into a deal under which Metropolis will acquire SP for $54 per share in cash or $1.5 billion.

Following the news, SP was trading up by 47.56 percent at $52.25 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The sum represents a premium of around 52 percent to the SP closing stock price on October 4, and approximately 28 percent to its 52-week high for an aggregate enterprise value of around $1.5 billion.

As part of its move, Metropolis has obtained commitments for equity and debt financing totaling $1.7 billion to complete the transaction, consisting of $1.05 billion in Series C preferred stock financing and $650 million of debt financing.

These financing commitments are led by Eldridge and existing Metropolis investor 3L Capital, along with new investors.

The merger provides clients with additional opportunities to enhance the consumer experience and improve efficiencies, the two parties said.

Post transaction, which is expected in 2024, shares of SP will no longer trade publicly.

Metropolis will continue to be founder-led and founder-controlled as a private company, with participation by other equity investors.

