MetroCity Bankshares Q2 Profit Rises 29%

(RTTNews) - MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank, reported Friday that net income for the second quarter grew to $16.94 million or $0.66 per share from $13.11 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income increased to $30.71 million from $24.97 million a year ago, and noninterest income grew to $5.56 million from $4.69 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share on revenues of $34.1 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.