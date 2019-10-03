IPOs
MetroCity Bankshares prices IPO below the range at $13.50

MetroCity Bankshares, a Georgia bank focused on serving Asian-American communities in the Eastern US and Texas, raised $26 million by offering 1.94 million shares&nbsp;(52% primary)&nbsp;at $13.50, below the range of $14.50 to $16.50. At the offer price, it commands a market cap of $342 million.

MetroCity Bankshares plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MCBS.&nbsp;It had been listed on the OTCQX.&nbsp;&nbsp;Keefe Bruyette Woods and Raymond James acted as lead managers on the deal.

