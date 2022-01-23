MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.15

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 11th of February to US$0.15, which will be 50% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

MetroCity Bankshares' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, MetroCity Bankshares was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 27.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:MCBS Historic Dividend January 23rd 2022

MetroCity Bankshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 5 years was US$0.12 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.46. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 31% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

MetroCity Bankshares Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. MetroCity Bankshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.7% per year over the past three years. MetroCity Bankshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On MetroCity Bankshares' Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for MetroCity Bankshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.