MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) Price Target Increased by 21.05% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has been revised to 23.46 / share. This is an increase of 21.05% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.42% from the latest reported closing price of 21.44 / share.
MetroCity Bankshares Declares $0.18 Dividend
On July 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.
At the current share price of $21.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.36%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 4.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=179).
The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetroCity Bankshares. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCBS is 0.02%, a decrease of 35.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 5,173K shares. The put/call ratio of MCBS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 26.73% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 418K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 24.84% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 26.29% over the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 267K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 27.11% over the last quarter.
Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 232K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 36.78% over the last quarter.
MetroCity Bankshares Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.
