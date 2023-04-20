MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) Declares $0.18 Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 4.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=166).

The current dividend yield is 2.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetroCity Bankshares. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCBS is 0.03%, an increase of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.29% to 5,229K shares. The put/call ratio of MCBS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MetroCity Bankshares is $19.64. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $20.48. The average price target represents an increase of 18.71% from its latest reported closing price of $16.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MetroCity Bankshares is $136MM, a decrease of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SQLV - Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 1.25% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Credit Suisse holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 2,939.52% over the last quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.