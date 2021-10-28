MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.14 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase MetroCity Bankshares' shares on or after the 2nd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.46 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, MetroCity Bankshares has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of $22.82. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether MetroCity Bankshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. MetroCity Bankshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see MetroCity Bankshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past five years, MetroCity Bankshares has increased its dividend at approximately 31% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is MetroCity Bankshares worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, MetroCity Bankshares looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while MetroCity Bankshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - MetroCity Bankshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

