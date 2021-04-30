MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -9.09% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.01, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCBS was $16.01, representing a -8.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.55 and a 92.66% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

MCBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MCBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports MCBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.03%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCBS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

