MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 02, 2021

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCBS was $14.24, representing a -19.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.73 and a 71.36% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

MCBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MCBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports MCBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.75%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCBS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

