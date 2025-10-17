MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $17.27 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $16.70 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $31.79 million from $30.28 million last year.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.27 Mln. vs. $16.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $31.79 Mln vs. $30.28 Mln last year.

