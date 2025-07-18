MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Q2 Income Retreats, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.83 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $16.94 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $32.18 million from $30.71 million last year.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.83 Mln. vs. $16.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $32.18 Mln vs. $30.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.