MetroCity Bankshares (FRA:7IR) Price Target Increased by 14.45% to 20.79

The average one-year price target for MetroCity Bankshares (FRA:7IR) has been revised to 20.79 / share. This is an increase of 14.45% from the prior estimate of 18.17 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.59 to a high of 21.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.80% from the latest reported closing price of 17.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetroCity Bankshares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7IR is 0.02%, a decrease of 23.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 5,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7IR by 26.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 418K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7IR by 24.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7IR by 26.29% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 267K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7IR by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 235K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7IR by 4.98% over the last quarter.

