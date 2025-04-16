METROCITY BANKSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $MCBS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

METROCITY BANKSHARES ($MCBS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $35,802,000 and earnings of $0.62 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MCBS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

METROCITY BANKSHARES Insider Trading Activity

METROCITY BANKSHARES insiders have traded $MCBS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FARID TAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,030,533 .

. AJIT A. PATEL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $165,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

METROCITY BANKSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of METROCITY BANKSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.