Metro To Divest Metro India To Reliance Retail Ventures

(RTTNews) - Metro AG (MTTWF.PK), a German wholesaler, said that it agreed to divest Metro India to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. The transaction values METRO India at an equity value of INR 28.5 billion or 0.3 billion euros at current exchange rate.

The deal is expected to close by March 2023 after regulatory approvals.

Metro noted that Metro India operations would not fit its sCore growth strategy in the future, due to the increasing market consolidation, accelerated digitalization and intense competition.

Upon closing of the transaction and assuming constant currency, METRO AG expects a transaction gain of about 150 million euros and an earnings per share gain.

Despite the sale of METRO India, METRO confirmed its sales and EBITDA adjusted outlook for fiscal year 2022/23 and the mid-term ambitions.

METRO India, headquartered in Bangalore, operates 31 wholesale stores in 21 Indian cities with its approximately 3,500 employees. The business has an established foothold, especially in the south of the country, with 15 stores.

