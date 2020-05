(RTTNews) - German retailer Metro AG (MTTWF.PK) Wednesday reported second-quarter loss of 87 million euros, compared with last year's loss of 41 million euros.

Sales for the quarter grew by 1.8% to 6.01 billion euros from 5.90 billion euros last year. Like-for-like sales increased by 1.5%.

