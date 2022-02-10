METRO Q1 Profit Rises; Confirms Sales, EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - METRO (MTTWF.PK) said its first quarter EBITDA developed positively, and sales were above pre-pandemic levels with 20.0% growth compared to the previous year. Adjusted for currency effects, sales were up 19.4%, for the quarter. Looking forward, the company said it is consistently executing the growth strategy and remains on track for the outlook issued for the current fiscal year.

First quarter profit increased to 195 million euros from 99 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.54 euros compared to 0.27 euros. EBITDA increased to 528 million euros from 399 million euros.

Sales increased to 7.6 billion euros from 6.3 billion euros, previous year.

