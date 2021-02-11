Markets

METRO Q1 Adj. EBITDA Declines; LFL Sales Down 11.3% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - METRO (MTTWF.PK) reported first quarter profit from continuing operations to shareholders of 99 million euros compared to 121 million million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.27 euros compared to 0.33 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 376 million euros, down 28.6%. Adjusted for currency effects, the decline in adjusted EBITDA was 23%.

First quarter reported sales decreased by 16.0% to 6.3 billion euros. Sales in local currency decreased by 11.2%. Like-for-like sales declined by 11.3%.

For fiscal 2020/21, METRO confirmed sales and EBITDA outlook.

