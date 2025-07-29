Metro Posts Loss In Q3; Outlook Largely Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Metro reported a third quarter loss to shareholders of 43 million euros compared to profit of 15 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.12 euros compared to profit of 0.04 euros. Adjusted EBITDA rose to 336 million euros from 335 million euros.

Third quarter reported total sales rose by 4.8% to 8.4 billion euros. Sales in local currency rose by 7.4%.

The Management Board continues to expect total sales growth of 3% to 7%, currency-adjusted, portfolio-adjusted, for 2024/25 financial year. The Board also continues to expect a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA.

