Metro Performance Glass Strengthens Corporate Governance

Metro Performance Glass emphasizes its commitment to robust corporate governance and ethical standards, essential for shareholder value enhancement and stakeholder interests protection. The company’s governance framework aligns with the NZX Corporate Governance Code and includes comprehensive codes of ethics and securities trading policies to guide the behavior of its directors and staff. Metroglass also maintains a balanced Board of Directors, overseen by an independent chairperson, to ensure effective strategic direction and management for the benefit of shareholders.

