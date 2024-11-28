Metro Performance Glass Faces Revenue Drop, Focuses on Turnaround

Metro Performance Glass Ltd (AU:MPP) has released an update.

Metro Performance Glass Ltd reported a revenue drop to $114 million and a $5 million loss for the first half of 2025, attributing this to a sector-wide demand fall. Despite the challenges, the company claimed an increase in market share and emphasized its commitment to restructuring and cost reduction to ensure future profitability. The firm highlighted improvements in customer satisfaction and service delivery, maintaining a high delivery performance rate across its New Zealand sites.

