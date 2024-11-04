News & Insights

Metro Mining’s Director Change: Fiona Murdoch Steps Down

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has announced that Fiona Murdoch has stepped down as a director, effective October 31, 2024. Murdoch held significant interests in the company through various trusts, including 1,252,485 ordinary shares via Verrierdale Investments and 564,291 ordinary shares via the Melueca Family Trust. This change could impact investor sentiment as the company moves forward without her leadership role.

