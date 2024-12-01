Metro Mining Sees Major Shareholder Exit

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has announced that Greenstone Resources II (Australia) Holdings L.P. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in the company after selling 833,616,790 fully paid ordinary shares. The sale, valued at over $40 million, marks a significant change in the shareholder structure of Metro Mining, potentially affecting market dynamics and investor interest.

