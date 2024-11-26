Metro Mining Restructures Debt to Boost Financial Flexibility

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has restructured its debt with Nebari Partners LLC, converting a private royalty into a new financing facility and reducing its coupon rate by 2% across its senior debt tranches. The deal, which includes an additional standby facility, minimizes immediate financial risks and lowers 2025 financing costs by $4 million while avoiding shareholder dilution. This strategic refinancing positions Metro favorably for its planned bauxite market expansion in 2025.

