Metro Mining Reports Record Bauxite Production and Strong Financials

October 29, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has achieved record quarterly bauxite production and shipments, with a 26% reduction in site unit costs enhancing their margins. The company’s strategic expansion and operational improvements have led to significant gains, positioning them to capitalize on the rising demand and prices in the bauxite market. Strong cash flow and a substantial reduction in debt further highlight Metro’s robust financial performance.

