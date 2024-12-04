Metro Mining Provides Market and Operational Update

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has released a market and operational update, highlighting key risk factors and changes to operating plans. The company has confirmed the stability of its resource and reserve estimates from earlier in the year. This update aims to provide general information about Metro’s business operations and should not be considered an investment offer.

