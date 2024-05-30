News & Insights

Metro Mining Applies for New ASX Quotation

May 30, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has announced its application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 121,951,124 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted as of May 31, 2024. This move is indicated to be a part of a series of transactions previously disclosed to the market, showcasing the company’s steps towards further growth and investment potential.

