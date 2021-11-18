Metro M&A fail leaves UK bank buyouts on the shelf

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity’s lengthy tour of the UK banking sector has yielded nothing. Buyout group Carlyle on Thursday ended talks https://otp.tools.investis.com/clients/uk/metro_bank_plc/rns/regulatory-story.aspx?cid=1352&newsid=1527096 with 190 million pound Metro Bank, sending the troubled lender’s shares down 19%. Supermarket J Sainsbury in October decided not to sell its financial-services unit, which was being eyed up by Centerbridge Partners, according to Sky News https://news.sky.com/story/sainsburys-in-talks-to-offload-banking-arm-to-private-equity-group-centerbridge-12392840. Discussions between The Co-operative Bank and Cerberus last year went nowhere.

There’s logic to the idea of taking a UK bank private. Small lenders could grow into a higher valuation with the help of a buyout group’s capital infusion. But hitting a private-equity style return requires pushing into riskier loan categories and mammoth cost cuts. Finally, low sector valuations arguably make deals harder. Metro trades at roughly 0.2 times forward tangible book value, using Refinitiv data. With a typical 30% offer premium, shareholders would cash out at 0.3 times. Yet CEOs may think they can get to similar mark with their own turnaround plans. That means bank boards and suitors being far apart on offer-price expectations. (By Liam Proud)

