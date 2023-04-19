Metro Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Metro Inc. (MRU_A.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $218.8 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $198.1 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Metro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $225.4 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $4.554 billion from $4.274 billion last year.

Metro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $218.8 Mln. vs. $198.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.554 Bln vs. $4.274 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.