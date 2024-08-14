Metro Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$296.2 million, or C$1.31 per share. This compares with C$346.7 million, or C$1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Metro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$305.0 million or C$1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to C$6.652 billion from C$6.428 billion last year.

Metro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$296.2 Mln. vs. C$346.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.31 vs. C$1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$6.652 Bln vs. C$6.428 Bln last year.

