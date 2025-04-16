Metro Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$220.00 million, or C$0.99 per share. This compares with C$187.10 million, or C$0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Metro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$226.60 million or C$1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to C$4.910 billion from C$4.656 billion last year.

Metro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$220.00 Mln. vs. C$187.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.99 vs. C$0.83 last year. -Revenue: C$4.910 Bln vs. C$4.656 Bln last year.

