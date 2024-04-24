METRO INC Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - METRO INC (MRU.TO) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$187.1 million, or C$0.83 per share. This compares with C$218.8 million, or C$0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, METRO INC reported adjusted earnings of C$206.4 million or C$0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to C$4.655 billion from C$4.554 billion last year.

METRO INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$187.1 Mln. vs. C$218.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.83 vs. C$0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$4.655 Bln vs. C$4.554 Bln last year.

